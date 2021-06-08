• A disturbance was reported in the 6300 block of South Main Street at 8:12 p.m. on May 31.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 7200 block of Harmon Road at 8:12 p.m. on June 1.
• A disturbance was reported in the 6500 block of Church Street at 4:32 p.m. on June 1.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of Lake Road at 12:06 a.m. on June 2.
• A neighbor dispute was reported at Harmony Glen Drive and East Center Street at 6:46 p.m. on June 2.
• A panic alarm was reported in the 6700 block of North Main Street at 9:51 a.m. on June 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 7100 block of Lesiure Lane at 1:22 p.m. on June 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 2800 block of King Road at 11:35 p.m. on June 5.
