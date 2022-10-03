• An overdose was reported in the 2500 block of West Center Street at 4:11 p.m. on Sept. 26.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of East Center Street at 3:12 a.m. on Sept. 27.
• An overdose was reported in the 6500 block of Bugby Road at 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 27.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Ridge Avenue and Lake Road at 5:15 a.m. on Sept. 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 3000 block of East Center Street at 2:59 a.m. on Sept. 29.
• A burglary was reported in the 6500 block of Bugby Road at 11:12 p.m. on Oct. 2.
