• Fraud was reported in the the 6200 block of Hewitt Lane at 3:13 p.m. on Jan. 9.
• Property damage was reported in the 6700 block of North Main Street at 4:12 p.m. on Jan. 11.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 4000 block of East Center Street at 12:54 a.m. on Jan. 12.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 7200 block of Poore Road at 5:35 p.m. on Jan. 12.
• Police served a warrant in the 6500 block of Bugby Road at 12:41 p.m. on Jan. 14.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 3900 block of Lake Road at 3:05 p.m. on Jan. 14.
• A suspicious person was reported at North Main and East Center streets at 2:57 p.m. on Jan. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.