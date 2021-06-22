• A disabled vehicle was reported on Lake Road at 7:41 p.m. on June 14.
• A suspicious person was reported at North Main Street and Lake Road at 7:57 p.m. on June 14.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Maple Avenue and Church Street at 3:47 a.m. on June 15.
• A temporary protection order violation was reported in the 2800 block of King Road at 5:20 p.m. on June 15.
• A suspicious person was reported on Poore Road at 9:34 p.m. on June 15.
• A fight was reported in the 3100 block of Lake Road at 1:31 a.m. on June 18.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 4100 block of East Center Street at 5:14 p.m. on June 18.
