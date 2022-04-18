{p class=”p1”}• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 7000 block of North Main Street at 8:42 p.m. on April 11.{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}• A threat was reported in the 2800 block of Bugby Road at 6:28 p.m. on April 12.{/span}{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}• A suspicious person was reported in the 2900 block of East Center Street at 7:14 p.m. on April 13.{/span}{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 7000 block of North Main Street at 12:06 a.m. on April 15.{/span}{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}• A hazard in the roadway was reported at West Center Street and Green Road at 10:56 a.m. on April 15.{span class=”s1”} {/span}{/span}

