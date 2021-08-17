• Reckless driving was reported at Lake and Glenwood roads at 1:21 p.m. on Aug. 9.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 6200 block of South Main Street at 2:26 p.m. on Aug. 9.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 2300 block of Middle Road at 2:58 p.m. on Aug. 9.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 4300 block of Gore Road at 8:08 a.m. on Aug. 11.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Lake and Harmon roads at 8:42 a.m. on Aug. 12.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 2500 block of Lee Road at 11:36 a.m. on Aug. 12.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 6500 block of South Main Street at 4:37 p.m. on Aug. 12.
