• A threat was reported in the 6500 block of South Main Street at 6:59 p.m. on Feb. 13.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Lake Road at 5:22 p.m. on Feb. 15.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 3400 block of East Center Street at 1:22 a.m. on Feb. 17.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 2500 block of West Center Street at 3:27 p.m. on Feb. 17.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of West Center Street at 1:51 p.m. on Feb. 18.
