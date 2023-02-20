• A threat was reported in the 6500 block of South Main Street at 6:59 p.m. on Feb. 13.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Lake Road at 5:22 p.m. on Feb. 15.

• An unwanted subject was reported in the 3400 block of East Center Street at 1:22 a.m. on Feb. 17.

• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 2500 block of West Center Street at 3:27 p.m. on Feb. 17.

• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of West Center Street at 1:51 p.m. on Feb. 18.

