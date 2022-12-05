• A suspicious person was reported on South Main Street at 12:12 p.m. on Nov. 28.

• Fraud was reported in the 6200 block of South Main Street at 1:12 p.m. on Nov. 30.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 4000 block of East Center Street at 9:41 p.m. on Nov. 30.

• Fraud was reported in the 3500 block of East Center Street at 3:01 p.m. on Dec. 1.

• A disturbance was reported in the 3200 block of South Forest Drive at 1:57 p.m. on Dec. 2.

• A suspicious noise was reported in the 7200 block of Poore Road at 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you