• A suspicious person was reported on South Main Street at 12:12 p.m. on Nov. 28.
• Fraud was reported in the 6200 block of South Main Street at 1:12 p.m. on Nov. 30.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 4000 block of East Center Street at 9:41 p.m. on Nov. 30.
• Fraud was reported in the 3500 block of East Center Street at 3:01 p.m. on Dec. 1.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3200 block of South Forest Drive at 1:57 p.m. on Dec. 2.
• A suspicious noise was reported in the 7200 block of Poore Road at 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 3.
