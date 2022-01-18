• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Lake Road and Ridge Avenue at 1:08 a.m. on Jan. 10.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 6200 block of South Main Street at 5:57 p.m. on Jan. 11.
• Police served a warrant in the 3400 block of East Center Street at 2:18 p.m. on Jan. 14.
• Trespassing was reported in the 2600 block of West Center Street at 11:06 a.m. on Jan. 14.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 6400 block of Amherst Circle at 6:32 p.m. on Jan. 16.
