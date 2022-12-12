• Officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit at East Center Street and Poore Road at 7:02 p.m. on Dec. 5.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Lake Road and Parkwood Avenue at 5:49 p.m. on Dec. 8.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 3500 block of East Center Street at 3:48 p.m. on Dec. 9.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 7000 block of Parkwood Avenue at 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 9.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Lake Road and Kingsboro Drive at 3:24 p.m. on Dec. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.