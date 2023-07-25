• Suspicious activity was reported in the 3200 block of Forest Drive at 2:12 p.m. on July 17.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 6200 block of Hewitt Lane at 3:37 p.m. on July 17.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at East Center Street and Overpass Drive at 1:15 a.m. on July 18.
• Suspicious noise was reported in the 7200 block of Ridge Avenue at 12:24 a.m. on July 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 4100 block of Lake Road at 2:41 a.m. on July 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 6500 block of South Bugby Road at 4:55 p.m. on July 21.
• A burglary was reported in the 3800 block of East Center Street at 4:19 p.m. on July 21.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 4300 block of East Center Street at 9:18 p.m. on July 22.
• Fraud was reported in the 7300 block of Harmon Road at 12:37 p.m. on July 23.
