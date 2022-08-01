• A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 6500 block of South Main Street at 3:55 a.m. on July 24.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 7100 block of Leisure Lane at 7:10 p.m. on July 24.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 6200 block of South Main Street at 10:08 p.m. on July 24.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported in the Bugby Road and East Center Street at 12:13 p.m. on July 26.
• Theft was reported in the 6600 block of North Main Street at 4:14 p.m. on July 26.
• Shots fired was reported in the 4300 block of East Center Street at 3:40 a.m. on July 27.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Lake and Harmon roads at 8:52 p.m. on July 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.