• A motor vehicle accident was reported at East Center Street and Arlene Drive at 4:36 a.m. on Oct. 3.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 6200 block of South Main Street at 6:55 p.m. on Oct. 3.
• A reckless driver was reported at East Center Street and Waters Circle at 5:26 p.m. on Oct. 4.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 3200 block of Lake Road at 9:36 p.m. on Oct. 4.
• An ATV complaint was reported at Green and Lee roads at 11:14 a.m. on Oct. 6.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at East Center Street and Reed Road at 4:06 p.m. on Oct. 6.
• An assault was reported in the 6500 block of Bugby Road at 8:46 p.m. on Oct. 8.
• A trespassing complaint was reported in the 6800 block of West Forest Drive at 4:43 p.m. on Oct. 9.
