North Kingsville
• A suspicious person was reported at Lake Road and North Main Street at 12:21 p.m. on Oct. 25.
• A parking complaint was reported in the Lake Road and Ridge Avenue at 3:36 p.m. on Oct. 27.
• Theft was reported in the 4100 block of Lake Road at 1:38 p.m. on Oct. 28.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 3900 block of Lake Road at 5:11 p.m. on Oct. 28.
• A suspicious person was reported at Ridge Avenue and Lake Road at 8:09 p.m. on Oct. 29.
• A suspicious person was reported on Middle Road at 4:28 p.m. on Oct. 30.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 2700 block of Lee Road at 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 30.
