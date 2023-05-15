• A disturbance was reported in the 7200 block of Poore Road at 9:04 a.m. on May 8.
• A suspicious person was reported at East Center Street and Poore Road at 12:38 a.m. on May 9.
• A disturbance was reported in the 7200 block of Poore Road at 12:30 p.m. on May 11.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 2900 block of East Center Street at 2:37 p.m. on May 12.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 7600 block of Poore Road at 5:52 p.m. on May 12.
• A suspicious person was reported at East Center Street and Waters Circle at 1:27 a.m. on May 13.
