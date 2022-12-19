• A disabled vehicle was reported on West Center Street at 10:44 a.m. on Dec. 15.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 2400 block of Middle Road at 9:33 p.m. on Dec. 15.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 6400 block of South Main Street at 1:24 a.m. on Dec. 16.
• A burglary was reported in the 2800 block of Lake Road at 5:03 p.m. on Dec. 16.
• A disturbance was reported in the 7900 block of Baxter Drive at 11:47 p.m. on Dec. 16.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Middle Road and North Main Street at 8:50 a.m. on Dec. 17.
• Shots fired was reported in the 2900 block of Shirley Street 4:46 p.m. on Dec. 18.
