NORTH KINGSVILLE

• Suspicious activity was reported in the 6300 block of South Main Street at 1:35 p.m. on Dec. 14.

• Suspicious activity was reported in the 7000 block of Brynmawr Avenue at 2:05 a.m. on Dec. 15.

• A suspicious person was reported in the 6200 block of South Main Street at 8:22 p.m. on Dec. 16. 

• Unknown circumstances were reported at  East Center and North Main streets at 1:52 a.m. on Dec. 18.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported at Lake Road and Cushman Drive at 4:27 a.m. on Dec. 18. 

• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 6200 block of South Main Street at 6:48 a.m. on Dec. 18.

 

