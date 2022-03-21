NORTH KINGSVILLE
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at Lake Road and Gibson Avenue at 4:48 a.m. on March 15.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 6200 block of South Main Street at 12:39 p.m. on March 15.
• Reckless driving was reported at East Center Street and Bugby Road at 6:09 p.m. on March 16.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 2900 block of Shirley Street at 12:25 p.m. on March 17.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 3600 block of Lake Road at 9:21 p.m. on March 18.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of East Center Street at 9:47 p.m. on March 20.
