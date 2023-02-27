• Suspicious activity was reported in the 3500 block of East Center Street at 7:35 a.m. on Feb. 20.
• A reckless driver was reported at North Main Street and South Main Street at 12:31 p.m. on Feb. 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 2400 block of Middle Road at 3:05 p.m. on Feb. 21.
• A suspicious person was reported at North Main and West Center streets at 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 21.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Lake and Glenwood roads at 12:33 p.m. on Feb. 24.
