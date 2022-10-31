• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 6500 block of South Main Street at 2:59 a.m. on Oct. 24.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 3300 block of East Center Street at 4:23 a.m. on Oct. 25.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 6200 block of South Main Street at 7:33 p.m. on Oct. 25.
• Fraud was reported in the 2800 block of King Road at 4:36 p.m. on Oct. 26.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at East Center Street and Overpass Drive at 11:08 p.m. on Oct. 26.
• Found property was reported at North Main Street and Lake Road at 5:17 a.m. on Oct. 28.
• A parking complaint was reported at Hedrick Lane and South Main Street at 8:32 p.m. on Oct. 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3200 block of Red Oak Circle at 12:43 a.m. on Oct. 30.
• A suspicious person was reported at East Center Street and Waters Circle at 2:17 p.m. on Oct. 30.
