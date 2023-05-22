• A motor vehicle accident was reported at Lake Road and Pennsylvania Avenue at 3:05 a.m. on May 15.
• Shots fired was reported in the 7300 block of Englewood Avenue at 8:13 a.m. on May 16.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of East Center Street at 11:30 p.m. on May 17.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 3000 block of East Center Street at 11:54 p.m. on May 17.
• Trespassing was reported in the 7000 block of Reed Road at 3:37 p.m. on May 18.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 3400 block of East Center Street at 5:07 p.m. on May 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 7100 block of Leisure Lane at 5:23 p.m. on May 20.
• A suspicious person was reported at Hedrick and Linda lanes at 6:43 p.m. on May 21.
• Shots fired was reported at Village Green Drive and Route 193 at 8:57 p.m. on May 21.
