• A motor vehicle accident was reported at Middle Road and North Main Street at 5:05 p.m. on Feb. 7.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at Lake Road and North Main Street at 7:14 a.m. on Feb. 8.
• Shots fired was reported in the 2700 block of East Center Street at 5:04 p.m. on Feb. 9.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 2400 block of West Center Street at 9:51 a.m. on Feb. 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 2700 block of East Center Street at 1:16 p.m. on Feb. 11.
