NORTH KINGSVILLE
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 7100 block of Brynmawr Avenue at 11 a.m. on April 19.
• A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported in the 3300 block of East Center Street at 2:21 p.m. on April 19.
• A hold up alarm was reported in the 3100 block of East Center Street at 3:13 p.m. on April 19.
• Damage to property was reported in the 7800 block of Ridgeview Drive at 6:47 p.m. on April 20.
• An accident was reported on Leisure Lane at 6:31 p.m. on April 23.
• An ATV complaint was reported at East Center Street and Poore Road at 7:51 p.m. on April 23.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Maple Avenue and South Main Street at 4:58 a.m. on April 24.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 3000 block of East Center Street at 6:20 p.m. on April 24.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 2700 block of East Center Street at 8:51 p.m. on April 24.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at North Main and East Center streets at 3:31 p.m. on April 25
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.