• Harassment was reported in the 3900 block of Gore Road at 8:47 p.m. on July 26.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Harmon Road at 8:02 p.m. on July 28.
• An animal bite was reported in the the 3500 block of Lake Road at 7:22 p.m on July 29.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Harmon Road at 10:16 p.m. on July 30.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 3100 block of East Center Street at 11:27 p.m. on July 31.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Lake Road at 1:48 p.m. on Aug. 1.
