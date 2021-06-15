• Theft was reported in the 4000 block of East Center Street at 6 p.m. on June 7.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at North Main Street and Lake Road at 6:33 a.m. on June 8.
• A suspicious person was reported at Overpass Drive and East Center Street at 9:09 a.m. on June 9.
• An intoxicated subject was reported in the 6200 block of South Main Street at 5:01 p.m. on June 9.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 3200 block of South Forest Drive at 3 p.m. on June 10.
• Trespassing was reported in the 6800 block of West Forest Drive at 3:53 p.m. on June 10.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 3200 block of South Forest Drive at 9:03 a.m. on June 12.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 6800 block of West Forest Drive at 12:02 p.m. on June 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.