• A motor vehicle accident was reported at North Main Street and Lake Road at 7:42 a.m. on Sept. 19.
• A missing juvenile was reported in the 4200 block of Gore Road at 4:02 p.m. on Sept. 19.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 6200 block of South Main Street at 7:21 a.m. on Sept. 20.
• Reckless driving was reported at Lake and Parrish roads at 7:16 a.m. on Sept. 22.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at North Main and East Center streets at 6:50 p.m. on Sept. 22.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at Lake Road and Brynmawr Avenue at 3:13 a.m. on Sept. 23.
