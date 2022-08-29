• A burglary in progress was reported in the 2800 block of Bugby Road at 3:41 a.m. on Aug. 22.
• Fraud was reported in the 3900 block of Gore Road at 3:49 p.m. on Aug. 22.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Lake and Poore roads at 8 a.m. on Aug. 23.
• A suspicious person was reported at East Center Street and Bugby Road at 10:52 p.m. on Aug. 24.
• Fraud was reported in the 6300 block of South Main Street at 1:10 p.m. on Aug. 25.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 2800 block of East Center Street at 9:02 p.m. on Aug. 26.
• A suspicious person was reported at Poore and Gore roads at 1:07 a.m. on Aug. 27.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the the 4200 block of Edgewater Drive at 7:11 p.m. on Aug. 27.
