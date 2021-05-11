• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 6500 block of South Main Street at 4:49 a.m. on May 3.
• Harassment was reported in the 3500 block of East Center Street at 9:35 a.m. on May 3.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Harmon Road at 12:30 p.m. on May 3.
•A suspicious person was reported in the 3100 block of East Center Street at 11:34 a.m. on May 5.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 7700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at 8:59 p.m. on May 5.
• Attempted theft was reported in the 6700 block of North Main Street at 4:14 p.m. on May 6.
• A burglary in progress was reported in the 4100 block of East Center Street at 12:44 a.m. on May 7.
• A person with a gun was reported in the 7700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at 9:32 a.m. on May 7.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 2800 block of Bugby Road at 4:47 p.m. on May 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.