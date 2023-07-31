• A missing juvenile was reported in the 7200 block of Poore Road at 5:41 p.m. on July 24.
• Harassment was reported in the 4300 block of East Center Street at 11:26 a.m. on July 25.
• Reckless driving was reported at East Center Street and Harmon Road at 10:21 p.m. on July 27.
• Suspicious activity was reported at North Main Street and Middle Road at 2:53 p.m. on July 28.
• A suspicious person was reported at North Main Street at 2:27 p.m. on July 29.
• A juvenile complaint was reported at North Main and East Center streets at 5:27 p.m. on July 29.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 2300 block of West Center Street at 8:50 p.m. on July 30.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 7200 block of Harmony Glen Drive at 11:23 p.m. on July 30.
