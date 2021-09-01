NORTH KINGSVILLE
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 2500 block of West Center Street at 12:37 a.m. on Aug. 23.
• A suspicious person was reported at Bugby Road and East Center Street at 2:07 a.m. on Aug. 24.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 4000 block of Lake Road at 5:10 a.m. on Aug. 24.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 6900 block of Fairview Drive at 5:05 p.m. on Aug. 24.
• An overdose was reported in the 2800 block of Linda Lane at 8:02 p.m. on Aug. 24.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Lake Road and Ridge Avenue at 6:37 p.m. on Aug. 25.
• Officers engaged in a traffic pursuit at Gore and Poore roads at 1:18 p.m. on Aug. 26.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at East Center and North Main streets at 6:25 p.m. on Aug. 26.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 3800 block of East Center Street at 9:07 p.m. on Aug. 26.
• A suspicious person was reported at Lake Road and Shady Lane at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 27.
• A disturbance was reported in the 6800 block of North Main Street at 5:34 p.m. on Aug. 27.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 7200 block of Harmony Glen Drive at 10:59 p.m. on Aug. 27.
