• An overdose was reported in the 3300 block of East Center Street at 4:13 a.m. on June 12.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at North Main Street and Village Green Drive at 12:15 a.m. on June 13.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at North Main and East Center streets at 5:25 p.m. on June 13.
• Shots fired was reported in the 2300 block of Eureka Road at 4:34 a.m. on June 14.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 2700 block of East Center Street at 12:05 a.m. on June 15.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 3500 block of East Center Street at 2:09 p.m. on June 15.
• Theft was reported in the 4000 block of East Center Street at 3:51 p.m. on June 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 6500 block of Church Street at 12:21 a.m. on June 17.
