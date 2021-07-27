• Theft was reported in the 4100 block of East Center Street at 3 a.m. on July 19.
• A suspicious person was reported at Lake and Poore roads at 10:35 a.m. on July 19.
• Found property was reported at South Main Street and Maple Avenue at 3:21 a.m. on July 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 4000 block of East Center Street at noon on July 21.
• An intoxicated subject was reported at Lake Road and Pennsylvania Avenue at 4:52 p.m. on July 22.
