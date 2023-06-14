• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of West Center Street at 11:04 p.m. on May 29.
• A panic alarm was reported in the 6700 block of North Main Street at 6:26 a.m. on May 30.
• A burglary was reported in the 3800 block of East Center Street at 9:10 a.m. on May 30.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 2700 block of East Center Street at 9:30 p.m. on June 2.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 3900 block of East Center Street at 11:05 p.m. on June 2.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 6200 block of South Main Street at 12:25 a.m. on June 4.
