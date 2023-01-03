• Police served a warrant in the 3500 block of East Center Street at 9:23 a.m. on Dec. 27.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 6500 block of South Main Street at 9:19 p.m. on Dec. 27.
• A suspicious person was reported at East Center Street and Harmon Road at 11:56 a.m. on Dec. 28.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 2500 block of West Center Street at 11:36 a.m. on Dec. 30.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 4300 block of East Center Street at 12:24 a.m. on Dec. 31.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 7800 block of Derbyshire Road at 10:02 a.m. on Dec. 31.
