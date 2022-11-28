• An abandoned vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of East Center Street at 1:18 p.m. on Nov. 21.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 3700 block of Lake Road at 1:35 a.m. on Nov. 22.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 7300 block of Harmon Road at 7:26 p.m. on Nov. 22.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Green Road and West Center Street at 4:05 p.m. on Nov. 24.
• Fraud was reported in the 6500 block of South Main Street at 1:01 p.m. on Nov. 25.
• A disturbance was reported in the 2900 block of East Center Street at 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 26.
• Reckless driving was reported at South Main Street and Gingertree Drive at 3:05 p.m. on Nov. 27.
