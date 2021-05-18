• A disturbance was reported in the 3500 block of East Center Street at 11:03 a.m. on May 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Hewitt Lane at 11:48 a.m. on May 10.
• Reckless driving was reported at Pennsylvania Avenue and Lake Road at 3:04 p.m. on May 10.
• A suspicious person was reported at South Main Street and Hewitt Lane at 10:52 a.m. on May 11.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 6200 block of South Main Street at 6:01 p.m. on May 11.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported in the 6900 block of Reed Road at 7:14 p.m. on May 11.
• Theft was reported in the 7700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue 8:04 p.m. on May 11.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 6200 block of South Main Street at 2:27 a.m. on May 12.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 193 and South Main Street at 6:34 p.m. on May 12.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 7000 block of North Main Street at 5:40 a.m. on May 13.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 6300 block of South Main Street at 1:28 p.m. on May 13.
• Theft was reported in the 2900 block of East Center Street at 4 p.m. on May 13.
• Suspicious noise was reported in the 4000 block of East Center Street at 11:43 p.m. on May 13.
• A reckless driver was reported at Harmon and Lake roads at 8:07 p.m. on May 14.
• A suspicious person was reported at Parkwood Avenue and Lake Road at 8:58 p.m. on May 15.
