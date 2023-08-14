• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 7200 block of Parkwood Avenue at 2:53 p.m. on Aug. 7.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Sill and Middle roads at 4:35 p.m. on Aug. 7.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Hewitt Lane at 4:47 a.m. on Aug. 8.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 2400 block of West Center Street at 7:38 p.m. on Aug. 8.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 6200 block of South Main Street at 12:26 a.m. on Aug. 9.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 7200 block of Kenmore Avenue at 11:16 a.m. on Aug. 9.
• An overdose was reported in the 2100 block of West Center Street at 10:51 p.m. on Aug. 11.
• Trespassing was reported at East Center Street and Overpass Drive at 12:02 p.m. on Aug. 12.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 3500 block of Lake Road at 4:12 p.m. on Aug. 12.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 2500 block of West Center Street at 10:55 a.m. on Aug. 13.
• A disturbance was reported in the 6500 block of Bugby Road at 10:23 p.m. on Aug. 13.
