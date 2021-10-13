• Suspicious activity was reported in the 4100 block of East Center Street at 10:54 a.m. on Oct. 4.
• Shots fired was reported in the 3000 block of Amity Lane at 1:44 p.m. on Oct. 5.
• Found property was reported in the 3500 block of East Center Street at 6:01 p.m. on Oct. 7.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 3500 block of East Center Street at 5:47 a.m. on Oct. 10.
• Threats were reported in the 7600 block of Poore Road at 3:50 p.m. on Oct. 10.
