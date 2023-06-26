• A disturbance was reported in the 3200 block of Forest Drive at 9:49 a.m. on June 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 7100 block of Leisure Lane at 4:23 a.m. on June 19.
• A suspicious person was reported in the West Center Street and Robinhood Lane at 6:09 p.m. on June 22.
• Theft was reported in the 6500 block of South Main Street at 1:06 p.m. on June 23.
• A boat emergency was reported at Lake Road and North Main Street at 8:48 p.m. on June 24.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 7700 block of DerbyShire Road at 4:35 p.m. on June 25.
