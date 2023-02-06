• A motor vehicle accident was reported at Middle Road and North Main Street at 7:29 a.m. on Jan. 30.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 2800 block of East Center Street at 12:29 p.m. on Jan. 30.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 4400 block of Overpass Drive at 2:47 a.m. on Jan. 31.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at North Main and West Center streets at 7:03 p.m. on Feb. 1.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Fieldstone Avenue and East Center Street at 11:51 a.m. on Feb. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.