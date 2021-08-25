• Suspicious activity was reported in the 3300 block of East Center Street at 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 7100 block of Parkwood Avenue at 10:05 a.m. on Aug. 17.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 7200 block of Harmon Road at 4:43 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• A disabled motorist was reported at East Center Street and Harmony Glen Drive at 6:10 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• A suspicious person was reported at East Center Street and Municipal Drive at 6:13 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• Fraud was reported in the 6500 block of South Main Street at 5:47 p.m. on Aug. 21.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 4200 block of East Center Street at 2:53 a.m. on Aug. 22.
• A suspicious person was reported at Village Green Drive and North Main Street at 7:29 p.m. on Aug. 22.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 3500 block of East Center Street at 10:33 p.m. on Aug. 22.
