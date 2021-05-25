• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of West Center Street at 9:14 a.m. on May 17.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 2400 block of West Center Street at 6:49 p.m. on May 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 7200 block of Poore Road at 7:50 p.m. on May 17.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 6200 block of South Main Street at 1:08 a.m. on May 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 7700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at 5:58 p.m. on May 18.
• Reckless driving was reported at West Center Street and Robinhood Lane at 10:14 a.m. on May 19.
• A person with a gun was reported at Lake Road and Ridge Avenue at 11:38 p.m. on May 19.
• Harassment was reported in the 3500 block of East Center Street at 5:58 p.m. on May 20.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 6200 block of South Main Street at 12:58 a.m. on May 21.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the North Main Street and Village Green Drive at 12:32 p.m. on May 22.
• An explosion was reported on Eastview Drive at 9:06 a.m. on May 23.
