• A reckless driver was reported in the 3300 block of East Center Street at 7 p.m. on March 1.
• A suspicious person was reported at North Main and East Center streets at 3:32 p.m. on March 3.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of East Center Street at 2:47 a.m. on March 4.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 2500 block of Lee Road at 6:39 a.m. on March 5.
• A burglary was reported in the 7100 block of Leisure Lane at 6:36 p.m. on March 6.
