JEFFERSON — Representatives of NOPEC spoke to elected officials from townships around Ashtabula County regarding an upcoming change in the company’s electric rates at a meeting of the Ashtabula County Township Association.
Genny Costanzo, a relationship manager with NOPEC, spoke to attendees at the meeting about the change to NOPEC’s rate.
Last year, NOPEC’s program price, which most of the company’s customers are on, increased significantly due to an increase in electric rates across the board, she said.
NOPEC secured a much lower rate, and moved their customers to that rate, Costanzo said.
At the start of June, NOPEC’s price for electricity will go from 5.49 cents per kilowatt/hour to 6.45 per kilowatt. Then, at the end of December, prices will be with the market rate, Costanzo said.
“Our people believe that the market is going to steady out,” she said.
NOPEC also offers a one or two-year fixed rate plan at 6.875 cents, Costanzo said.
“Right now, if you decide to opt out, which many people erroneously are because they’re confused, your price is going to double June 1,” Costanzo said.
People who opt out will see their price go from NOPEC’s 5.49 cents per kilowatt/hour to 12.3 cents per kilowatt/hour, she said. People could opt out and seek out their own supplier, Costanzo said.
“Some people have success doing that,” she said. “We just encourage you to make sure that you read everything, make sure there aren’t termination fees or monthly fees, and also, above and beyond anything else, make sure that, three weeks before that offer ends, ... you call and renegotiate, because if not, it is more than likely to double or triple month number 13.”
Ron McVoy, NOPEC’s board chair, said the volatility in the electric market was caused by a variety of factors.
“One thing NOPEC did, they recognized that we’re going to have higher rates, and it would not be fair to our consumers, our people, that have been loyal to us, so we took the stance to voluntarily put all of our customers into a lower rate,” he said.
He enouraged attendees at the meeting to reach out to NOPEC with any questions they might have.
“Let us give you the answers, then you can make your decision as a government agency,” McVoy said.
The company is always looking to protect the consumer, he said.
McVoy praised NOPEC employees for their hard work.
“For 20 plus years, NOPEC has done a great job for you and your residents,” Costanzo said. “We had one blip last August that we really did fix right away. We’re committed to being right back on-track.”
