First, I was inundated with junk mail and emails about Medicare.
Just this past week, it’s burial insurance!
It’s ridiculous! I plan on living another 30 years. I got things to do, places to see, people to visit and a lot more stories to write.
I read somewhere that the No. 1 fear is public speaking. The fear of death runs a close second.
I don’t fear death, it’s where, when and how I will expire that bothers me.
Frankly, faithful readers, I don’t want to die on the commode.
Elvis died on the throne and if the King of Rock n’ Roll couldn’t escape this embarrassment, what chance do we have?
(Be forewarned at the frivolity of this column. This kind of humor is common for the 60-and-over crowd, and I suspect most of my faithful readers fit in that group.)
So, let’s get real.
Dying on the toilet is every senior’s worst nightmare. Imagine some poor, unsuspecting family member who finds you with your pants down, face on the floor, rear in the air and an unflushed toilet beneath the seat where your behind once sat.
A few years back, the TV show, ‘Saturday Night Live,’ performed a skit about grandpa dying on the toilet and how a “toilet death ejector button” could help seniors avoid such a scenario.
It was meant to be funny, but I think it’s a great idea.
Such a button would be a practical solution that allows one to leave this world in a dignified manner.
Let’s say you are on the toilet and you feel like you’re dying, so you press an ejector button mounted to the side of the commode.
Hydraulics beneath the toilet seat propel you back on your bed. Then the toilet automatically flushes and a puff of lavender air freshener sprays the air.
Finally, a Bible is released from the ceiling over your bed and onto your chest.
When you die, people won’t say, “Did you hear about Grandpa? He died on the toilet! The poor soul!”
Instead, they will say, “Did you hear about Grandpa? He died in bed reading the scriptures. Bless his heart. But I wonder, ‘Why were his pants down around his ankles?’”
Haha! I know that’s silly.
In 1994, my family moved to Florida and bought a house next door to an old lady who lived alone.
At the time I thought she was really old, but in reality, she probably wasn’t much older than I am now.
Sigh.
We soon discovered she needed new glasses and was a bit senile after a raccoon wandered into her yard.
When I got home from work, she hollered out the door, “Your cat is in my yard!”
“My cat is a house cat,” I said.
I tried to explain to her that it’s a raccoon, not a cat, but it was no use.
This same old lady mowed her lawn with an aluminum pie pan tied on her head to keep the birds from pooping in her hair.
She rarely came out of the house other than to complain about something, get the mail, or swim.
She kept up a beautiful, screen-enclosed swimming pool in her backyard and she swam several laps every day. I still remember her wearing that floral, skirted swimsuit and white bathing cap.
One day, I noticed I hadn’t seen her swimming in awhile.
When she didn’t answer the door, I called the police. I wasn’t going in there alone!
An obnoxious odor greeted us when the officers opened the door.
Sure enough, the poor old woman died on the toilet.
Just like Elvis, she could have used a toilet death ejector.
Staff writer Shelley Terry is flushed with excitement over the toilet death ejector. She’s looking for a handyman/inventor to help make it a reality (before it’s too late). Any takers? You can reach her at sterry@starbeacon.com.
