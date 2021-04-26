There will not be a Summer Kick-Off Parade in Geneva-on-the-Lake this year.
Tim Mills, who is in charge of the event, said the decision was made due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We just figured that we’d wait one more year and see where we’re at from there,” Mills said. “We hated to do it, but we thought it’d be much safer if we just waited one more year and see everybody get vaccinated. Maybe things will be a little less hectic.”
Geneva-on-the-Lake involves crowds, Mills said. The Visitors Bureau will be challenged in promoting events while still maintaining social distancing and other requirements.
Mills said doing something badly can overshadow good work that has been done in the past. The parade started in 2017 and has been on Mother’s Day weekend in the past.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.