PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — A Jefferson Area Local Schools bus and a black sports utility vehicle hit head-on Monday, near the Route 11 and Route 46 interchange.
The accident occurred at about 2:10 p.m., when the northbound driver of the SUV, went left of center and hit the southbound school bus, according to dispatcher reports.
Five students from Building Bridges in Ashtabula were onboard the bus, and only one was transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center, as a precautionary measure, Jefferson Area Local Schools Superintendent John Montanaro said.
“Everybody is fine and all the parents were notified,” he said. “The student that was transported complained of neck pain.”
The SUV driver was transported to ACMC with non-life-threatening injuries, according to reports.
Plymouth Township Fire Department’s medics and ambulance service first responded to the scene.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle accident.
