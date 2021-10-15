ASHTABULA — No one was injured after several shots were fired early Wednesday afternoon on the city’s west side.
Officers were called at 1 p.m. to the 900 block of West 43rd Street, where a 31-year-old man told police someone shot at him while he was standing outside near the road.
The victim said a black male wearing a hoodie approached him on foot and shot several rounds at him and then fled on foot.
He was not injured.
When police arrived, they found several shell casings on the ground.
The victim said he did not know the shooter.
Police are investigating the incident.
The last shooting in Ashtabula occurred two months ago on West 52nd Street, off Perry Avenue, according to police reports.
Anyone with any information on Wednesday’s shooting should call the Ashtabula Police Department at 440-992-7172.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.