Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi said his office is waiting on lab results before releasing any additional information in the case of Tiyanna Dept, who was found dead in Windsor Township on May 24.
Niemi said the Sheriff’s Office hopes to release additional information in the next week or two. Lab results will give the Sheriff’s Office significantly more information, Niemi said.
Previously, Niemi said the Sheriff’s Office had a person of interest in custody on other charges.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 4900 block of South Windsor Road on reports of a naked man wandering in a field around 5 p.m. on May 24, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Dept’s body was found wearing only a bra, wrapped in a tarp on a creek bed, according to the release.
Dept’s body was sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy, where she was identified using fingerprints.
Niemi previously said the Sheriff’s Office has executed search warrants on houses, vehicles and electronic devices. A follow-up investigation is being conducted in Cleveland, where Dept lived, he said previously.
