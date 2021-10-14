JEFFERSON — Judge Marianne Sezon said she would take a proposed plea deal for Joshua Gurto under consideration after a morning of confidential hearings in the case.
In early October, a proposed plea deal was presented to Sezon, according to court records. The deal would resolve a pair of cases. In the first, filed in 2017, Gurto was accused of raping and murdering 13-month old Sereniti Jazzlyn-Sky Sutley. In the second case, Gurto is accused of breaking into a house and raping a woman in 2004.
A judgement entry directed the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office to submit a brief to the court explaining why the court should accept the plea deal, which includes a “significant reduction” in the charges related to the murder case.
A number of people attended the closed session of the hearing wearing shirts supporting Sereniti. Just after noon on Thursday, an open hearing was conducted.
Gurto was not present at the hearing due to health issues.
At the hearing, Sezon said she has taken the matter under consideration.
“A decision will be made by the court in the near future,” Sezon said.
Both sides have agreed that the rape case will be tried first, Sezon said.
Sezon said a jury trial is scheduled for both cases on Oct. 29, and instructed the parties to be prepared for the trial. She said that if the trial in one of the cases is delayed, the trial will take place for the other case.
Sezon discussed a number of motions with both prosecutors and the defense. Some of the motions that were discussed at the hearing — including a request for a change of venue, a request for exculpatory evidence and a motion to disallow the display of prejudicial items during the trial —were kept on hold, because they are only appropriate during the trial.
The defense withdrew a motion to suppress evidence and a motion for a daily transcript.
Gurto has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder and three counts of murder, unclassified felonies, one count of rape, a first-degree felony, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, relating to Sereniti’s death.
Gurto has been charged with one count of rape and one count of aggravated burglary, first degree felonies, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, in the 2004 rape case.
